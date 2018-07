Wildfire Shuts Down 580 Near Altamont PassA wildfire quickly grew to over 500 acres Sunday evening, draping smoke and fire across Highway 580 near the Altmont Pass, shutting down the freeway.

'I Made A Huge Mistake' - Man Regrets Racist Rant Over Neighbors' Latin Music On July 4thA Petaluma man has offered his apologies after he was caught on camera cursing his neighbors in a racist tirade over playing Spanish-language music on the Fourth of July.

Cave Rescue Operation Suspended After Four More Boys FreedRescuers working at a cave site in northern Thailand have suspended operations for the day after bringing four more boys out of the flooded cave system Monday.

Big Convention Pulls Out Of San Francisco, Citing Unsafe StreetsA huge medical convention has cancelled plans to meet in San Francisco, saying its members don't feel safe on the streets.

Injured Cal Fire Firefighter Recovering From BurnsA Cal Fire firefighter who suffered serious burns when his truck was overrun by flames battling the Klamathon Fire near the California-Oregon border was released Sunday by doctors at the UC Davis Burn Center.

Neighbors Hold Block Party For Petaluma Family Targeted In Racist Rant A North Bay community came together to support a Latino family that was verbally assaulted by a neighbor for playing music in Spanish on the 4th of July.

Tracy Man Gored By Bull In Freak AccidentDean King's trip to buy a used car took a bizarre and painful turn last week in Tracy.

Police Clear Out Protesters, Encampment Outside San Francisco ICE OfficesAuthorities took more than three dozen protesters into custody and cleared out an encampment outside the San Francisco offices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement early Monday morning.

2 Killed In VTA Train-Car Collision in San JoseA VTA train on the Mountain View-Winchester light rail route collided with a car at Lincoln and Auzerais avenues in San Jose Sunday afternoon.

Walnut Creek Mom Charged With Allegedly Abandoning Son At Train StationA Walnut Creek mother who allegedly abandoned her 6-year-old son at a train station in Los Angeles on the Fourth of July has been charged with felony child endangerment