YOLO COUNTY (CBS SF) – The County Fire burning in Napa and Yolo counties east of Lake Berryessa was 73 percent contained as of Monday morning, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire that started June 30 in the community of Guinda in Yolo County has burned 90,288 acres. Full containment is expected Thursday.

The fire has destroyed 16 structures and damaged three. Firefighters are mopping up and strengthening control lines Monday, and unburned pockets of fuel continue to burn within the interior of the fire, according to Cal Fire.

Higher temperatures, lower humidity and winds are expected to continue this week.

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect west of state Highway 16 to Berryessa Knoxville Road, south of Old County Road 40 and north of County Road 53, west of Highway 16 to the Yolo-Lake county line, north of County Road 40 and south of the Yolo County line, according to Cal Fire.

Road closures include Berryessa-Knoxville Road from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Napa-Lake county line and Highway 16 between state Highway 20 and Rumsey Hall.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.