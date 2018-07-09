MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Two women who allegedly attacked a group of men, slashing them with a knife in downtown Morgan Hill, have been charged with three counts of attempted murder, authorities said Monday.

Morgan Hill police said 22-year-old Tori Sanchez of Freedom and and 23-year-old Alexandria Campos of Morgan Hill were being held in Santa Clara County Main Jail on three counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

According to investigators, Morgan Hill police officers responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing in downtown near Monterey Rd and 3rd St on Saturday. Arriving officers discovered three men suffering from stab wounds to the back, arm and abdomen.

All three men were transported to local trauma hospitals. Two remain hospitalized on Monday. Their conditions were not known.

A responding officer located two female suspects near Monterey Rd and Dunne Ave. on Saturday. Immediately after the initial police contact, a bloody knife was located and recovered from one of the women.

Anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or may have additional information, please call Detective Woodrow 669-253-4895