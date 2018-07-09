Ryan Mayer

Every summer, like clockwork, there seems to be a new dance craze that explodes in popularity on the Internet. This year, Drake’s song “In My Feelings”, off his new album Scorpion, has inspired the hashtag #InMyFeelingsChallenge. People are posting videos of themselves dancing to the song with moves miming some of the lyrics to the song. (WARNING: Lyrics do contain some NSFW language)

Human : Drake Album Scorpion is trash there’s no bangers “Someone Plays In my Feelings” Everyone : pic.twitter.com/1zpsEwtCUk — LLD (@LiveLikeDavis) July 3, 2018

What started off as regular Twitter and Instagram users posting videos has now exploded to reach the sports world with various athletes getting involved. Unsurprisingly, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., known for his dancing during touchdown celebrations, got involved.

OBJ wasn’t the only NFL representative to get involved. Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson joined his wife Ciara in a video posted to her official Twitter account.

New Los Angeles Lakers guard Lance Stephenson and Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young also decided to show off their moves.

KeKe do you love me pic.twitter.com/4mRZOOzvvs — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) July 9, 2018

We’re still early in this trend and there’s sure to be plenty more athletes and celebrities and others joining in.