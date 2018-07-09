SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Authorities took several protesters into custody and cleared out an encampment outside the San Francisco offices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement early Monday morning.

Demonstrators had blocked Washington Street between Battery and Sansome for about a week. The protests were over numerous immigration policies, including the separation of families at the border, along with what they say are excessively long immigration detentions.

Shortly after midnight, authorities moved in.

“SFPD is committed to facilitating first amendment expression while also maintaining peace and safety for residents and visitors and protecting property,” said police spokesperson Grace Gatpandan.

Immigration officials said in a written statement, “ICE, in conjunction with our other federal counterparts, is continuing to monitor the situation and will make necessary modifications to ensure operations resume appropriately.”

The protesters who were taken into custody were being processed by police early Monday morning. Their identities have not been released and it is unclear exactly how many were detained.

Police are expected to release additional details Monday.