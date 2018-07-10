MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire in the area of Hale and Miramonte avenues near Morgan Hill in unincorporated Santa Clara County has grown to about 50 acres Tuesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire spokeswoman Pam Temmermand said the fire is at 40 to 50 acres as of 2:30 p.m. and a mix of residential and outbuilding structures, like sheds and barns, are involved.

As of 2:50 p.m., video from Chopper 5 shows the fire has destroyed several structures along with some vehicles.

Chopper 5 over a structure destroyed in a brush fire in the Morgan Hill area on July 10, 2018. (CBS)No injuries have been reported and about 75 firefighters are responding to the blaze, Temmermand said.

San Jose firefighters are providing mutual aid.

