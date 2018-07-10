FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man has been arrested for allegedly leaving a loaded gun out in his home that a 2-year-old boy used to fatally shoot himself.
The Fresno Bee reports 35-year-old Oscar Ramos was arrested Monday on criminal storage of a firearm and child endangerment charges.
Fresno police say the toddler, Jace Alexander, shot himself in the head in Ramos’ Fresno home on Saturday and later died at a hospital.
Ramos was not related to the boy but shared the home with his father, who was not there at the time.
California law requires guns to be stored in a locked device, and failure to do so can result in up to three years in prison.
It was not immediately clear if Ramos has an attorney.
