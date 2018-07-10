ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a mother and daughter in Antioch last week, police said Tuesday.

Dontay Williams was set to appear in court Wednesday in Pittsburg for the killings of Valinda Scott, 55, and Scott’s daughter Milan Ardoin, 28, both of Antioch, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers had responded at 4:28 a.m. last Thursday to the 4400 block of Delta Fair Boulevard and found the two victims.

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting but said Tuesday that they obtained an arrest warrant for Williams last Friday and he was eventually arrested in Oakland.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call its lead investigator, Detective Bledsoe, at (925) 779-6884 or the main police line at (925) 778-2441.

People can also send tips anonymously to 274637 using the keyword “ANTIOCH.”

