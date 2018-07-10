  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Several people were displaced and an Irish pub sustained extensive damage following a three-alarm fire in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood late Monday night.

According to San Francisco fire officials, the fire at the Fiddler’s Green pub on the 1300 block of Columbus Avenue was reported shortly before midnight.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene, crews were able to control the fire in less than an hour.

Scene of a fire at the building housing the Fiddler's Green pub on Columbus Avenue on July 10, 2018. (San Francisco Fire Department / Twitter)

Officials said one firefighter sustained minor injuries, but was treated and released.

Four people living above the pub were displaced, along with five tourists staying at a nearby Airbnb. The American Red Cross was on scene providing assistance.

Built in 1901, the building survived the great 1906 earthquake and fire that destroyed much of San Francisco, according to pub’s website.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

