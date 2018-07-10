SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A grass fire was burning along a hillside in south San Jose Tuesday afternoon, prompting some evacuations.

The fire in the area of Curie Drive and San Ignacio Avenue at Santa Teresa County Park has grown to about 70 acres and two buildings have been evacuated, according to San Jose fire officials.

The vegetation fire was first reported at 2:58 p.m. and is at about 5 percent containment. The quick-moving fire has the potential to grow to more than 300 acres if firefighters are unable to contain it, according to Capt. Daniel Vega.

A shelter-in-place order is in effect for occupants in the surrounding area. IBM and the Muriel Wright School “Girl’s Ranch” have been evacuated but Vega said there is currently no threat to homes.

Vega said the firefighters’ goal is to prevent the fire from reaching the Girl’s Ranch.

No injuries have been reported. Vega said firefighters have stopped forward progress of the fire toward the IBM building with an air attack, but the blaze is endangering structures as it burns through flash fuels, like dry pine needles, leaves and grass.

Cal Fire officials are working with San Jose firefighters in a unified command structure, according to Vega. They are providing full air support and firefighters are currently setting up containment lines to prevent the spread toward Bernal Road and Curie Drive.

Fire officials have not determined where the fire started or its cause.

