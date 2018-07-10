SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The reappointment of a San Francisco police commissioner nominated by Mayor Mark Farrell was blocked for the second time in a vote Tuesday the city’s Board of Supervisors.

During their regular meeting, supervisors voted 8-3 to reject the reappointment of longtime Commissioner Joseph Marshall, with Supervisors London Breed, Ahsha Safai and Catherine Stefani voting against the rejection.

Marshall had first been nominated for reappointment by Farrell in May. Supervisors at the time, however, declined to reappoint him, along with Sonia Melara, another police commissioner nominated for reappointment by Farrell. Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer had said that she believed that the new mayor should have a say in the police commission nomination process.

The move back in May crippled the commission, as it was already down two members, and prevented it from having quorum to hold meetings.

At the time, Farrell blasted the supervisors’ move, citing a crucial time for the city with the mayoral election happening within weeks and with use-of-force policy reforms taking shape in the Police Department. Afterward Farrell quickly resubmitted the nominees, urging the board to approve them without delay.

Marshall’s reappointment was considered by the Rules Committee at a special meeting on Monday and was sent to the full board for a vote.

At today’s meeting, Fewer said, “After watching the rules committee meeting yesterday, I’m compelled to make a motion to reject the mayor’s nomination for the reappointment of Joseph Marshall to the San Francisco Police Commission,” she said.

Breed will be sworn in as mayor on Wednesday.

