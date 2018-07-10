FREMONT (CBS SF/AP/CNN) — Bay Area electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first factory outside the United States in Shanghai.

Tesla says an agreement signed Tuesday with a Shanghai city government agency calls for construction to start in the near future. It says production would begin three years after that and eventually increase to 500,000 vehicles annually.

The announcement comes amid mounting U.S.-Chinese trade tensions and follows Beijing’s decision in April to end restrictions that required foreign automakers to work through joint ventures with local partners.

China is the world’s biggest electric vehicle market. Automakers are investing heavily to develop models to appeal to local customers.

Tesla also announced Tuesday it was hiking the prices of its cars in China by about 20% after getting caught in the crossfire of the trade clash between Washington and Beijing.

The move by the electric car maker follows China’s decision to slap new tariffs on American vehicles in retaliation for US measures against $34 billion of Chinese exports.

It’s the latest major company to feel the impact of the trade war between the world’s top two economies.

Tesla’s China website now lists the cheapest price for a Model S sedan at 849,900 yuan ($128,500), up from 710,600 yuan ($107,400) previously.

At the top of the range, the most expensive Model X crossover is now 1.57 million yuan ($240,000) up from about 1.32 million ($200,000) before.

Tesla didn’t respond to a request for comment on the price rises.

The company had only just cut its prices in China in May after Beijing announced it was slashing tariffs on car imports from 25% to 15%.

That change took effect July 1, but Tesla and other automakers that export from the United States to China only benefited from the reduction for a few days.

China is a huge market for Tesla. Revenues in the country doubled last year to more than $2 billion, accounting for almost 20% of the company’s total.

Increasing prices could threaten its position in such an important market. “This will certainly not be good for consumers or for Tesla’s sales in China,” said Bill Russo, founder of Shanghai-based consultancy Automobility.

He added that Tesla could lose market share to Chinese competitors, such as NIO, as a result. Russo said NIO’s new ES8 SUV has been positioned as a “Tesla-fighter.”

Tesla is the first major US automaker to raise prices in China in response to the higher tariffs. Most big American car companies avoid hefty import tariffs by making many of their vehicles for the Chinese market inside the country through joint ventures with local partners.