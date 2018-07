SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The English bulldog that took home the first place prize in the annual ‘World’s Ugliest Dog Contest’ has died.

Zsa Zsa passed away in her sleep, according to her owner Megan Brainard.

The canine was rescued from a puppy mill and named after the famous Hungarian star, Zsa Zsa Gabor.

She was 9-years-old.