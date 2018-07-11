  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California, County Fire, Napa County, Wildfire, Yolo County
Wildfire in Yolo County, California. (CBS)

(CBS SF) — An improperly installed electric livestock fence unit caused the County Fire that has burned 90,288 acres in Yolo and Napa counties, Cal Fire officials said Wednesday afternoon.

The fire east of Lake Berryessa started June 30 in the community of Guinda in Yolo County.

The person responsible for causing the fire was cited for burning the lands of another under Public Resource Code 4421, Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said.

The code states, “A person shall not set fire or cause fire to be set to any forest, brush, or other flammable material which is on any land that is not his own, or under his legal control, without the permission of the owner, lessee, or agent of the owner or lessee of the land.”

Powers said no other information is being released about the code violation and the exact origin of the fire.

Full containment of the County Fire is expected Thursday. Cal Fire officials said the blaze was 86 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s