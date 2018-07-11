(CBS SF) — An improperly installed electric livestock fence unit caused the County Fire that has burned 90,288 acres in Yolo and Napa counties, Cal Fire officials said Wednesday afternoon.

The fire east of Lake Berryessa started June 30 in the community of Guinda in Yolo County.

The person responsible for causing the fire was cited for burning the lands of another under Public Resource Code 4421, Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said.

The code states, “A person shall not set fire or cause fire to be set to any forest, brush, or other flammable material which is on any land that is not his own, or under his legal control, without the permission of the owner, lessee, or agent of the owner or lessee of the land.”

Powers said no other information is being released about the code violation and the exact origin of the fire.

Full containment of the County Fire is expected Thursday. Cal Fire officials said the blaze was 86 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.