SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The Curie Fire at Santa Teresa County Park that began Tuesday afternoon has burned 100 acres and is 90 percent contained as of this morning, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire spokeswoman Pam Temmermand said there have not been any injuries or damage to structures in the surrounding area.

The fire was first reported at Curie Drive and San Ignacio Avenue at 2:58 p.m. The quick-moving fire had the potential to grow to more than 300 acres if firefighters were unable to contain it, Capt. Daniel Vega said on Tuesday.

A shelter-in-place order was in effect for occupants in the surrounding area. IBM and the Muriel Wright School “Girls Ranch” were evacuated but Vega said there was no threat to homes.

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the fire toward the IBM building with an air attack on Tuesday evening, but the blaze was endangering structures as it burned through flash fuels, such as dry pine needles, leaves and grass.

Cal Fire officials worked with San Jose firefighters in a unified command, according to Vega.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.