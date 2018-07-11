SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two homes were heavily damaged by a fire in south San Jose just west of U.S. Highway 101 Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported at 1:42 p.m. on the 4900 block of Berkeland Court near Coyote Creek. The fire went to three alarms shortly afterward, according to fire Capt. Mike Van Elgort.

An outside fire jumped to an attached garage structure between two homes and caused moderate to severe damage inside the garages, the homes and

attic space, Van Elgort said.

A gas meter outside the home was on fire, but Van Elgort said firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

No occupants were inside the homes when the fire started but two families will be displaced due to the damage.

The fire was knocked down at 2:40 p.m. and Van Elgort said the blaze was under control as of 3 p.m. No one was injured according to fire officials.