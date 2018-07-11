SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Using flash grenades and armed with arrest warrants, law enforcement agencies including agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives launched a series of raids in San Mateo early Wednesday, authorities said.

In a press release, the San Mateo Police Department said its officers “assisted allied agencies on a multi-jurisdictional criminal investigation that included search and arrest warrants at a number of locations within San Mateo.”

The raids began at 6 a.m. and were still ongoing at 8 a.m.

The owner of one local business, a taqueria, told KPIX 5 reporter Jessica Flores her business was raided and she didn’t know why.

owner of Taqueria Los Primos in San Mateo confirms officers raided her business this morning. She says she doesn't know why.

While revealing few details, the San Mateo police said the raids “included the use of distractionary devices that produce a loud explosive like sound.”

They assured local residents that no shots were fired during the raids.

Citing the operation as being ongoing, San Mateo police said further details would released later by the ATF.

“We are in the process of conducting law enforcement activities and for the safety of everyone involved we are unable to disclose any further

information at this time,” ATF spokeswoman Alexandria Corneiro said in an email.