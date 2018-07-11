  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Multiple people are in custody after a crash late Wednesday morning on San Francisco’s Polk Street sent at least two people to the hospital, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash was reported around 11:15 a.m. in the area of Polk and Vallejo streets and involved three vehicles, Officer Grace Gatpandan said.

The two people hospitalized have injuries that are not considered life-threatening, Gatpandan said.

Scene of a multi-car crash at the intersection of Vallejo and Polk streets in San Francisco on July 11, 2018. (Wilson Walker / Twitter)

One of the vehicles involved was possibly stolen, but Gatpandan did not have any other details about it.

The intersection of Polk and Vallejo streets remained closed early this afternoon while officers investigate the crash, she said.

