SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A Santa Rosa man was arrested Monday on suspicion of his third DUI since May, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Israel Orozco Castellanos, 23, was found passed out in the driver’s seat of a Ford Mustang on the right shoulder of U.S. Highway 101 near the downtown Santa Rosa overcrossing around 1:30 p.m., CHP Officer Jon Sloat said.

The passenger door of the Mustang was open, the hood was up and Castellanos had a beer bottle in his hand, Sloat said.

Castellanos said he was driving home when his car died, and the officer evaluated him for DUI. He was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of DUI and driving without a license, Sloat said.

Castellanos was arrested on suspicion of DUI just after midnight on July 1 at Sebastopol Road near Burbank Avenue where he was stopped for a mechanical violation, Sloat said.

He also was arrested May 9 after a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy saw a Mustang weaving on Todd Road. The deputy saw the driver throw a bottle out the window and the CHP evaluated Castellanos for DUI. Castellanos’ blood-alcohol level was twice the 0.08 percent considered legally intoxicated, according to Sloat.

Drivers in California with multiple DUI convictions within 10 years are subject to additional penalties, he said.

