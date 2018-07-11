MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — A 38-year-old female transient was arrested on suspicion of starting a fire at Green Hills Park in Millbrae on Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 1:46 p.m. and took Norma Navarro into custody after witnesses identified her as the suspect who allegedly started the blaze at the park at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ludeman Lane, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said fire crews with the Central County Fire Department quickly extinguished the blaze.

Navarro has been booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of arson.

