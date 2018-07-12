  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Alameda, Argosy University, College, declining enrollment, Dream Center Education Holdings, San Francisco, The Art Institute of California
graduation cap and gown(Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say two private colleges in the San Francisco Bay area will close because of declining enrollment.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Thursday that the Art Institute of California, San Francisco, and the Alameda campus of Argosy University will close in December and lay off more than 200 faculty and staff.

The campuses are owned by Pittsburgh-based Dream Center Education Holdings.

Dream Center spokeswoman Anne Dean says declining enrollment has made the campuses unsustainable and points out demand for online programs has increased in the San Francisco area.

She says students unable to finish their degrees before the closures will be eligible for tuition reductions or grants.

 

