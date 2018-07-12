Comments (8)
UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Firefighters rescued a worker who fell inside an industrial cement mixer at a Union City pipe company Thursday, authorities said.
Alameda County Fire Department spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said the man fell into a large hopper of dry cement at U.S. Pipe and Foundry in Union City at 1295 Whipple Road.
Firefighters had placed the man in a harness to keep him from sinking further into the cement while crews drained the cement from the bottom of the hopper.
The worker was pulled out at around 6:30 p.m. He was able to walk down the stairs along the side of the tower to waiting paramedics.
There was no immediate word on the man’s condition.