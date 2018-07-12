  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cement mixer, Industrial Accident, Union City

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Firefighters rescued a worker who fell inside an industrial cement mixer at a Union City pipe company Thursday, authorities said.

Alameda County Fire Department spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said the man fell into a large hopper of dry cement at U.S. Pipe and Foundry in Union City at 1295 Whipple Road.

Firefighters had placed the man in a harness to keep him from sinking further into the cement while crews drained the cement from the bottom of the hopper.

The worker was pulled out at around 6:30 p.m. He was able to walk down the stairs along the side of the tower to waiting paramedics.

There was no immediate word on the man’s condition.

 

Comments (8)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s