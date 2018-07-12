UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Firefighters rescued a worker who fell inside an industrial cement mixer at a Union City pipe company Thursday, authorities said.

Alameda County Fire Department spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said the man fell into a large hopper of dry cement at U.S. Pipe and Foundry in Union City at 1295 Whipple Road.

Union City: FFs are performing a technical rescue of a man stuck in a large hopper full of dry cement. He’s been secured w/ a harness to prevent him from sinking deeper & crews are draining product from the bottom of the hopper to alleviate the dry cement from around the patient pic.twitter.com/lhOnhBfNT9 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 13, 2018

Firefighters had placed the man in a harness to keep him from sinking further into the cement while crews drained the cement from the bottom of the hopper.

The worker was pulled out at around 6:30 p.m. He was able to walk down the stairs along the side of the tower to waiting paramedics.

There was no immediate word on the man’s condition.