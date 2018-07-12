FREMONT (CBS SF) — A 31-year-old transient who works as a car mechanic has been arrested in connection with a series of indecent exposure incidents in Fremont and other jurisdictions, Fremont police said Thursday.

Joseph Ironteeth Angelle, who was naked at the time, retreated into bushes when officers approached him outside an apartment complex in San Jose on Wednesday so they had to use a Taser stun gun to subdue and arrest him, according to police.

When he was interviewed, Angelle allegedly admitted to several recent indecent exposure incidents in Fremont, Newark and Pleasanton and to committing about 25 similar indecent exposure acts in the past.

Angelle is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in lieu of $102,500 bail on one felony count of indecent exposure, two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, one felony count of burglary, one misdemeanor count of lewd conduct in public and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest in connection with incidents in Fremont between May 15, 2017, and June 27 of this year, according to Fremont police.

Similar incidents in Pleasanton and Newark are still under investigation and additional charges could be added, police said.

A recently-obtained screen grab from private surveillance video at a Pleasanton home of a distinctive tattoo on the suspect’s right bicep, which was released to the community and news outlets last weekend, helped crack the case, according to police.

On Wednesday, a detective who was working off a hunch identified the suspect as Angelle, a car dealership mechanic, and he was positively identified through photographic lineups, as well as his distinct tattoo, by numerous victims, police said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Angelle and identified two addresses of interest associated with close family members. One was in San Jose and one was in Stockton, according to police.

Surveillance was initiated at both locations and detectives found Angelle in San Jose on Wednesday and arrested him, police said.

Although Angelle provided a mailing address in Stockton, he told investigators that currently he is a transient and sleeps in his vehicle, according to police.

Angelle is tentatively scheduled to be arraigned at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin on Friday afternoon but the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is still reviewing the case and hasn’t charged him yet.

