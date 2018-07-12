CARMEL (CBS SF) — The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the search for a missing Oregon woman after surveillance video confirmed she was traveling south on state Highway 1 Thursday morning, San Mateo County sheriff’s officials reported.

Angela Hernandez, 22, of Portland, was reportedly traveling from Oregon to Southern California when she suddenly stopped responding to friends and family members’ texts on July 6, San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said.

Security footage from a business showed her traveling on Highway 1 at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Monterey County Cmdr. John Thornburg said the last ping off her cellphone was near Garrapata State Park and Wildcat Canyon.

Search and rescue teams responded at about 1 p.m. but have not yet found her, Thornburg said.

Hernandez was scheduled to arrive in Southern California the evening of July 5 in her 2011 Jeep Patriot but never arrived and stopped contacting family on Friday.

Prior to the sighting in Monterey County, she was seen in Half Moon Bay. San Mateo sheriff’s deputies said family members say it’s out of character for Hernandez to not stay in touch.

Anyone who sees or has seen Hernandez or her vehicle is asked to call (650) 363-4051. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (800) 547-2700.

