OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — New evidence has been discovered in a hit-and-run case that resulted in the death of a pregnant woman’s unborn child in Oakland last year.

Oakland police have found the latest images of a sedan that they’ve been trying to find for almost a year; the vehicle is described as a silver 2014-2016 Hyundai Elantra, with its windows possibly tinted.

It’s the car that was seen in surveillance video of the hit-and-run last August. The driver tore through the intersection of Bancroft and 78th Avenue in East Oakland. Destinie Gomez and her brother-in-law were hit and thrown about 100 feet.

Gomez said, “I woke up in a hospital confused,” and later asked, “Where’s my son?” Gomez was seven months pregnant at the time with her son, named Billy, who was born brain dead while she was in a coma. He was taken off life support a few days later.

Oakland police say that the surveillance video does not show the hit-and-run driver’s license plate number, and so far, few witnesses have come forward with information about the car. The car would have likely had front end damage and a busted windshield.

Police say serious crashes in the area are not uncommon. About a week after Gomez and her brother-in-law were hit, there was another fatal crash a block over, on MacArthur and 78th Avenue.

“I would love to see more lamps, lights, illuminate the street during the nighttime and maybe even a crosswalk that lights up as pedestrians are crossing,” said Oakland Police Officer Steven Lorda.

Gomez said she wants to see changes, too. She said the driver was going so fast that the impact broke nearly every bone in her body. She’s had more than 50 surgeries and is still raising money on GoFundMe to pay for them.

“Honestly, I just want the driver to come forward,” said Gomez. Officer Lorda said, “We want to help provide closer to this family.”