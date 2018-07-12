OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A 3-year-old boy was struck in the head by bullet fragments from a shooting while he sat in a car in Oakland on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded at 9:38 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of 80th Avenue and arrived to find the injured boy, a San Leandro resident.

The boy was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition as of this morning, according to police.

No arrest has been announced in the shooting and no suspect information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Police Department’s felony assault division at (510) 238-3426. Oakland police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

