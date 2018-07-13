  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:California Department of Motor Vehicles, Department Of Motor Vehicles, DMV, Driving, Security Upgrades

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles will add Saturday hours after growing complaints about long wait times because of new license requirements.

The DMV said Friday it will open 17 more offices on Saturdays starting in August.

The DMV introduced some Saturday hours in June and will expand the services to 60 offices, making all services available other than driving tests.

The agency blames the delays on federally mandated security upgrades to driver licenses and identification cards. It will pay $220 million and hire more workers to accommodate the millions of people who need upgrades in the next five years.

Three state lawmakers are also seeking a state audit of the DMV’s wait times and its handling of the REAL ID upgrades.

