GUINDA, Calif. (CBS SF) — The County Fire burning in Yolo and Napa counties east of Lake Berryessa is 95 percent contained this morning, Cal Fire said.

Fire crews are working around the fire perimeter and affected areas, and full containment is now expected on Sunday.

The 90,288-acre vegetation fire started June 30 in Guinda in Yolo County. It destroyed 20 structures and damaged three more.

County Road 40 at state Highway 16 and all roads within the fire’s perimeter remain closed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

