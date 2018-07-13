Menu
Sports
Latest
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
ODDS
Best of
Eat
See
Play
Travel
Video
KPIX 5 Livestream
More
Travel
Contest & Promotions
CBS Entertainment
News
All News
News
Local
Consumer
Tech
Business
LGBT
Environment
Politics
Entertainment
Education
Autos
HealthWatch
Latest Headlines
Wells Fargo 2Q Earnings Fall As Impact Of Scandals Linger
Wells Fargo & Co., which has been mired in investigations related to its business practices since 2016, said Friday that its second-quarter earnings fell to $5.19 billion from $5.86 billion a year ago.
United Airlines Flight To Sydney Forced To Return To SFO
A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Australia was forced to make an emergency landing back at SFO early Friday morning after engine troubles were reported.
Photos
Photos: The Damned Top Day 2 Of Burger Boogaloo
Burger Boogaloo came to a resounding close in Oakland's Mosswood Park with sets from headlining UK punk legends the Damned, Italian glam rockers Giuda and reunited electro-punk band Le Shok.
KPIX5 Live
Watch KPIX 5 News Live
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Share Your Photos
Weather App
Weather Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
ODDS
Golden State Warriors
Zaza Pachulia Leaves Golden State, Heads to Detroit
According to several reports, the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal with Zaza Pachulia.
Warriors To Re-Sign Young Big Man Kevon Looney
The Golden State Warriors will be much younger next season, and general manager Bob Myers is working to keep much of the core intact to chase another championship.
Oakland Raiders
NFL Owners Say Players Must Stand For The National Anthem
This season, NFL players must stand during the National Anthem, team owners decided Wednesday in Atlanta -- a reaction to fierce backlash against some who took a knee in symbolic opposition to the systemic oppression of people of color, including by police.
2 Oakland City Council Members Support Potential Raiders Lawsuit
Two Oakland City Council members said Monday that they want their colleagues to support them in filing a lawsuit against the Raiders and the National Football League over the football team's plan to move to Las Vegas.
Best Of
Eat
Best Kids Menus In San Francisco
The best kids menus are at restaurants that welcome kids, but it takes more than a good menu to keep families coming back. Family friendly dining shows in a restaurant’s welcoming attitude toward respectful kids, along with a topnotch menu planned around kids tastes and nutrition.
San Francisco's B. Patisserie Wins Coveted Food Award For 'Outstanding Baker'
A Bay Area baker is being celebrated after receiving high honors at one of the most important award ceremonies on the culinary arts scene.
See
NYC Experimentalists Team For Duo Concerts At The Chapel
Maverick NYC saxophonist and composer John Zorn returns to San Francisco this weekend for two shows with fellow downtown scene fixture, prolific bassist and producer Bill Laswell, starting Friday.
Celebrated Portland Doom Outfit Brings New Tunes To SF
Acclaimed Portland, OR-based doom quartet Witch Mountain showcases songs from its crushing new self-titled album, the band's first with powerhouse singer Kayla Dixon, at the Bottom of the Hill Thursday.
Play
Best Ways To Celebrate 4th of July In the San Francisco Bay Area
Whoops, the Fourth of July 2018 falls on a Wednesday. Never mind, there are still plenty of parades, concerts, cruises, fireworks and festivals around the San Francisco Bay Area.
"Stephen King Library" Coming To A Smart Speaker Near You
Video
KPIX 5 Livestream
News Videos
Politics Videos
Sports Videos
Weather Videos
More
Travel
Inflatable Art Floats Into San Francisco’s Exploratorium
“Inflatable: Expanding Works of Art” features five massive pieces that all incorporate air and will be on display at the Exploratorium through Sept. 3.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
More
CBS Entertainment
Contest
Chance To Win A Vacation To The Disneyland® Resort From KPIX
Enter for your chance to win a getaway from August 12-14th to experience Pixar Fest including Roundtrip coach airfare for 4 people on Alaska Airlines, 2 nights hotel (1 room), ground transfer from airport to the Disneyland® Resort and four (4) Disneyland® Resort 3-Day 1-Park Per Day Tickets.
KPIX 5
Watch Now
PIX Now - streaming news updates from KPIX 5
On Air Schedule:
07:00 AM
CBS This Morning
09:00 AM
Let's Make a Deal
10:00 AM
The Price Is Right
11:00 AM
The Young and the Restless
12:00 PM
KPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
View All Programs
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
July 13, 2018 at 7:59 am
Filed Under:
Dan Reardon
,
PGA Tour
,
Pro Golf
,
Pro Golf Power Rankings