SALINAS (CBS SF) — An Oregon woman was taken to a hospital Thursday night when she was found after going missing last week, Monterey County sheriff’s officials said.

Angela Hernandez, 22, of Portland, was found, sheriff’s officials reported on Twitter at about 8:10 p.m.

Hernandez was reportedly traveling to Southern California when she suddenly stopped responding to friends and family members’s texts on July 6, San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said.

Monterey County deputies took over the search when surveillance video confirmed she was traveling on state Highway 1 Thursday morning.

Another Twitter message Thursday night by Monterey County sheriff’s officials said a white Jeep with Oregon plates was found over a cliff off Highway 1 near Big Sur.

