HEALDSBURG, Calif. (CBS SF) — A Geyserville man escaped injury when his paraglider clipped power lines and crashed on a Russian River beach east of Healdsburg Friday morning, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was paragliding south from Geyserville and planned to spend time on Del Rio Woods Beach then return home when the accident occurred off South Fitch Mountain Road, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Misti D. Harris said.

The sheriff’s office responded at 9:20 a.m. The paraglider’s parachute was caught in some trees and its frame crashed on the beach, Harris said.

The Healdsburg Fire Department medically examined the man, who was then released. PG&E crews also responded to repair the power lines, Harris

said.

