ALAMEDA (KPIX) — A stoned driver is suspected of causing a violent wreck that shut down the Posey Tube in Alameda on Friday afternoon.

The CHP reports that one of their officers was driving state controller Betty Yee and her husband in an unmarked state vehicle when a Nissan driven by 25-year-old Arron George slammed into them.

All four were taken to a hospital but injuries to George were most serious. The injuries to Yee, her husband and the officer were described as non-life-threatening.

The crash shut down the tunnel for about 90 minutes Friday afternoon. Drivers who were already in the tube had to back out single-file while emergency crews worked their way in to the crash scene.

George will be booked on DUI charges when he is released from the hospital.