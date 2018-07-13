  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alameda, Betty Yee, CHP, Injury Accident, posey tube

ALAMEDA (KPIX) — A stoned driver is suspected of causing a violent wreck that shut down the Posey Tube in Alameda on Friday afternoon.

The CHP reports that one of their officers was driving state controller Betty Yee and her husband in an unmarked state vehicle when a Nissan driven by 25-year-old Arron George slammed into them.

Betty Yee

State controller Betty T. Yee. (Official Photo)

All four were taken to a hospital but injuries to George were most serious. The injuries to Yee, her husband and the officer were described as non-life-threatening.

The crash shut down the tunnel for about 90 minutes Friday afternoon. Drivers who were already in the tube had to back out single-file while emergency crews worked their way in to the crash scene.

George will be booked on DUI charges when he is released from the hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s