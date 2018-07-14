  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Chico, Chico Police, Crime, Domestic violence

CHICO (AP) — Authorities say a Northern California man doused his wife in gasoline and set her on fire after an argument.

It happened Friday night in Chico, north of Sacramento.

Police say the two were involved in an argument before the husband doused his wife in gasoline and set her ablaze. They say the woman suffered burns to her chests and arms.

The victim called her brother for help, who called police.

Police say the man was gone when officers arrived and wasn’t found Friday.

Authorities did not release the names of the victim or her husband.

