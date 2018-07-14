SAN LEANDRO (KPIX) – An Alameda County Fire Department Battalion Chief was bitten in the face by a pit bull while responding to a house fire in San Leandro.

It happened Saturday morning on Maubert Avenue.

Authorities found several pitbulls outside the home. Two dogs died in the fireand a 15-year-old girl had to be rescued.

Authorities say the Battalion Chief was attacked when he approached the teenager to ask her questions.

“As he approached he made sure the dog was subdued and was ok to approach. (but to) he was 2 to 3 feet away from the girl and for whatever reason the dog jumped and attacked our battalion chief causing severe damage to his face,” said Alan Evans a fire department spokesman.

The battalion chief was rushed to the hospital where doctors said he may need major reconstructive surgery.