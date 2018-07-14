  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Berkeley, CHP, Crime, Freeway Shooting, Gun violence

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Three victims were shot on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Gilman exit in Berkeley around 3 a.m. Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.

“Our investigators are trying to get more information from the victims,” said CHP Officer Custodio Lopez. “So far, (the victims) are the only witnesses to the crime.”

Lopez said all three suffered gunshot wounds and were treated at the hospital, arriving through means other than an ambulance.

