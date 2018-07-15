  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMThis is SF
    3:30 PMGolf Resorts International with David Camp
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Castro Valley, Earthquake, Earthquakes, Quake, USGS

MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — A small earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 3.0 struck shortly before noon Sunday afternoon near Castro Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was recorded about a mile northwest of Castro Valley at a depth of about 3.4 miles.

USGS Quake Map

A small earthquake struck Sunday near Castro Valley. (Source: USGS)

COMPLETE QUAKE COVERAGE: CBS Earthquake Resource Center

LIVE QUAKE MAP: Track Real-Time Hot Spots
BAY AREA FAULTS: Interactive Map Of Local Faults

Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
WEST COAST TSUNAMI TRACKING:
status low Small Earthquake Near Castro Valley Rattles East Bay
Tsunami Alerts & Maps

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s