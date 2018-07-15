WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — All lanes of northbound Interstate 680 in Walnut Creek have been cleared after a multiple-vehicle traffic collision blocked multiple lanes early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said at least two vehicles were involved in the collision on the freeway just south of North Main Street reported around 3:43 a.m., but added that witnesses at the collision scene reported up to 10 vehicles may have been involved.

Three people were transported to a local hospital but the extent of their injuries wasn’t provided by the CHP.

