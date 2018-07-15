By Hoodline

Curious about just how far a housing dollar stretches in Berkeley?

We rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place to live if you’ve got $2,000/month earmarked for rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2317 Hearst Ave.

Here’s a studio at 2317 Hearst Ave. that’s going for $1,995/month.

In the unit, you’ll get hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a stove, generous storage features and ample natural light, but cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

1951 Chestnut St.

Next, check out this studio that’s located at 1951 Chestnut St. that’s also listed for $1,995/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a breakfast bar and bay windows. Luckily for pet guardians, both dogs and cats are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is a “biker’s paradise” and has good transit options.

2511 Hearst Ave.

Located at 2511 Hearst Ave., this studio is listed for $1,995/month.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, a stove and built-in storage features. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and on-site management. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

2511 Parker St.

Listed at $1,950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2511 Parker St.

The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity, but this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is a “biker’s paradise” and offers many nearby public transportation options.

