SALINAS (CBS SF) — A missing Oregon woman’s escape and seven-day survival after her jeep plunged 250 feet off a Highway 1 cliff in Monterey County has left her rescuers in awe and amazement.

A massive search for Angela Hernandez, a 23-year-old Portland woman who went missing while traveling to Southern California, focused on Monterey County last Wednesday after her phone was tracked to Carmel Highlands.

An image of her white jeep was also captured on a video camera at a gas station in Big Sur. But weather limited the search until hikers discovered her on a remote Pacific Ocean beach near the wreckage of her vehicle late Friday.

“Angela is an amazing, amazing young woman,” Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal told reporters Monday. “If you go out and look at the scene and if you could see pictures of the scene. Number one, to survive a 250-foot plunge with a car to the ocean, to the rocky bottom of the ocean there, to keep your wits about you, she had water coming into her car.”

“She knew that she had to get out of the car, she found a multi-purpose tool in the car. She was able to break out a window and got out onto the beach. From what I understand she blacked out. She slept for a little while.”

“When she woke up, she realized what had happened to her,” Bernal continued. “She was able to walk around and see if there was any civilization, any living bodies in the area. She wasn’t able to locate anything. This is a beach that is not heavily traveled. People don’t go down there very often.”

Hernandez was also dealing with surviving ‘life-threatening’ injuries.

“She had a brain hemorrhage,” Bernal said. “She had some broken ribs. A shoulder injury, a broken collarbone. She had multiple injuries.”

Hernandez ability to attract help was limited by her injuries and the rocky coastline.

“If you have even been down to Big Sur, the rocky coast of Big Sur and tried to walk around down there, even for a healthy person it is difficult,” Bernal said. “For her to survive for seven days on the coast with waves crashing over her at times, with the injuries that she had, is amazing.”

“She’s a fighter,” he added. “She had the will to survive.”

To keep of her strength, Hernandez relied on fresh water from a nearby spring.

“She found a radiator hose (in the wreckage),” Bernal said. “She found a natural spring coming out of the cliff. She noticed some mossy green vegetation and some water dipping off of that. She used that radiator hose to collect the water from that natural spring in the cliff…That’s what she survived on for seven days.”

Bernal said Hernandez verved off Highway 1 to avoid striking an animal.

“From what I got from her sister, she said some kind of animal ran out into the road from the cliff area and she swerved to miss that and that’s when she lost control of the vehicle.”

Hernandez was recovering from her injuries at a local hospital Monday.

“She’s in great spirits and anxious to get out of the hospital,” Bernal said. “She’s going to have a long recovery.”

Hernandez was last seen south of Half Moon Bay on July 6.

Family members said she had been driving from Portland to her sister’s home in Lancaster in Southern California.

“I just want to thank everybody, everybody. Sorry I’m just in shock. Everybody that … helped us through the whole thing and Angela will be OK. I’m so happy,” Angela’s sister Isabel Hernandez said in a video posted to Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLE: Search for Missing Oregon Woman Expands to Monterey County

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.