PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Petaluma police arrested two people Saturday who allegedly took turns driving a vehicle while intoxicated, a police sergeant said.

Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. Saturday to a hit-and-run collision on Water Street where witnesses described the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, Sgt. Lance Novello said.

The driver, Rudolf Giancola, 28, of Cotati, showed signs of intoxication when he was contacted in the 800 block of Petaluma Boulevard North, Novello said.

Rudolf’s passenger, Wisconsin resident Mary Stewart, 28, also appeared to be intoxicated, and officers determined she was driving the vehicle during the hit-and-run collision, according to Novello.

On Petaluma Boulevard North, Stewart and Giancola switched seats because of Stewart’s condition, Novello said.

Both were arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of DUI, and tests revealed their blood-alcohol levels were twice the 0.08 percent level considered intoxicated, Novello said.

Giancola also was on probation for DUI, Novello said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.