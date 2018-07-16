SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A mountain lion sighting in the backyard of a home in San Mateo Monday morning has prompted a response by police and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The sighting was first reported at about 9:35 a.m. in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue. Witnesses reported that the animal did not act in a predatory or aggressive manner, but officers asked people to keep children and pets indoors as a precaution.

Shortly after 11 a.m., officers confirmed they located the mountain lion on Alameda de las Pulgas between Crystal Springs Road and Georgetown Avenue, police said.

As of 11:50 a.m., Fish and Wildlife crews arrived to help with the situation.

At 1 p.m., police said they were still working with crews to resolve the situation.

**UPDATE** We are still working with @CaliforniaDFW to safely resolve our contact with the Mountain Lion. pic.twitter.com/hdzeopKgHK — San Mateo PD (@SanMateoPD) July 16, 2018

