SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A mountain lion sighting in the backyard of a home in San Mateo Monday morning has prompted a response by police and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The sighting was first reported at about 9:35 a.m. in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue. Witnesses reported that the animal did not act in a predatory or aggressive manner, but officers asked people to keep children and pets indoors as a precaution.
Shortly after 11 a.m., officers confirmed they located the mountain lion on Alameda de las Pulgas between Crystal Springs Road and Georgetown Avenue, police said.
As of 11:50 a.m., Fish and Wildlife crews arrived to help with the situation.
At 1 p.m., police said they were still working with crews to resolve the situation.
