SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A 59-year-old man was assaulted early Sunday morning after he confronted a man blocking his driveway, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim said he returned home around 1:30 a.m. and found a man and a woman in a white sedan in front of his driveway in the 3500 block of Piner Road and trash scattered on the side of the road, Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

The victim told the man to pick up the trash and he wrote down the license plate of the parked sedan that possibly was a Toyota Camry. The man, described as a muscular Caucasian, 5 feet 11 inches, 240 pounds with blond hair, began punching the victim who fell to the ground, Crum said.

The suspect pulled the victim’s shirt off, continued kicking the man and struck him with his belt. The suspect then rifled through the victim’s truck, took a cell phone and threw it over a fence, Crum said.

The suspect demanded money and the victim gave him a small amount of cash. The suspect then drove east toward Santa Rosa, Crum said.

The victim suffered multiple contusions and abrasions and went to Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital where deputies interviewed him around 2 a.m.

The woman remained in the sedan during the attack. She was only described as having brown hair, Crum said.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone in that area who may have captured the assault on a video surveillance camera or who has leads on the suspect to call (707) 565-2185.

