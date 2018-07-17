LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — A bear looking for relief from the heat in Southern California took a dip in a pool in a residential neighborhood Tuesday.

The California black bear was seen climbing over backyard fences in the wealthy Los Angeles neighborhood of Granada Hills Tuesday. News helicopters followed it as it found a pool and began to wade in and relax amid the 90 degree heat.

The bear was sporting a red tag on its right ear indicating it has already known to wildlife officials in the area. Residents in the area were warned Tuesday afternoon to stay indoors as the bear began roaming.

Residents of the 16000-17000 block of Timber Ridge Dr., Granada Hills, please be advised to stay in your home as there are reports of a wild bear in the area. Police units/Animal Control are in route to respond & handle the situation with care. Thank you.@LAPDHQ @LAPDCaptainLium — LAPD Devonshire (@LAPDDevonshire) July 17, 2018

After the dip, the bear ran jumped out of the pool, over a few bushes and started roaming the neighborhood again.

Los Angeles Police said the quick-thinking bear ran into a drainage ditch and escaped wildlife officials for a time. The Los Angeles Times reported game officers found it again near a culvert and shot a tranquilizer dart into its right shoulder and were waiting for it to fall asleep.