SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – The connector ramp from northbound U.S. Highway 101 to state Highway 92 in San Mateo is still closed Tuesday as the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans work to remove an overturned big rig hauling 80,000 pounds of produce that crashed and overturned on Monday night, CHP officials said.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday, the CHP said. Although the westbound connector from northbound U.S. Highway 101 to state Highway 92 reopened late Monday night, the eastbound connector ramp has remained closed throughout this morning as crews attempt to remove the big rig.

CHP Officer Christine Ross said no charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the big rig and nobody was injured in the crash.

The CHP advised motorists to take East Hillsdale Boulevard to Edgewater Road in San Mateo to reach state Highway 92 as long as the closure remains in effect.

No further information is immediately available.

