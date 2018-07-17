LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — Fire and building inspectors are still investigating a Monday night blaze at famed Manresa restaurant in Los Gatos but the building has been released back to its owners, fire officials said.

The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at 320 Village Lane, fire officials said. Crews at the scene were able to contain the blaze within 15 minutes.

The restaurant was closed and nobody was inside when the fire started. No injuries were reported.

The fire began near an exterior wall and most of the damage is confined to the outside of the building, according to fire officials.

Santa Clara County Fire Capt. Bill Murphy said the building owners are free to begin making repairs at this time.

Manresa management has not yet provided an update on when the restaurant will reopen. Manresa is a three-star Michelin restaurant known for its chef, David Kinch, who bought the Los Gatos property in 2002.

Murphy said damage from the fire is much less significant than a blaze at the restaurant in July 2014, when flames sparked outside near garbage cans and ended up causing an estimated $240,000 worth of damage to the building and its contents.

Los Gatos building official Robert Gray said the department will release the findings of a structural evaluation once fire officials determine the cause.

