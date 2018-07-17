  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, talkers

Los Angeles, Calif. (CBS Local/AP) – Tommy, Chuckie and the gang have a new TV and movie deal.

Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures have announced the animated children’s series “Rugrats” is returning to the network with 26 episodes. The creators of the series will be executive producers.

(Photo Courtesy: Nickelodeon )

A live-action movie, written by David Goodman, featuring computer generated characters is slated to hit theaters in November 2020.

“Rugrats” ran on Nickelodeon from 1991 to 2004, focusing on the imaginative lives of toddlers Tommy, Chuckie, twins Phil and Lil, and Angelica.

In a statement, Nickelodeon interim president and Viacom Media Networks COO Sarah Levy said, “What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies.”

