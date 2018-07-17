(KPIX 5) — After a woman was found alive and rescued seven days after she drove off a cliff near Big Sur, a view from Sky Drone 5 shows just how miraculous her survival was.

The wide view shot from the ocean side shows Angela Hernandez’ crumpled jeep at the bottom of the 250-foot cliff leaves you with one thought: she could not have survived.

But she did and Hernandez is recovering at an undisclosed hospital, while the story she posted on Facebook now being shared thousands of times.

A closer look from Sky Drone 5 allows you to can see the faint black tire marks and chips from the stone wall where she swerved to dodge an animal on the road.

The lack of skid marks likely means she never hit the brakes. Her white jeep went airborne, slammed into the opposite cliff side and rolled down to the shore.

How is it that the Jeep crumpled everywhere except for the driver seat? How did she end up next to a freshwater spring which allowed her to drink water for the week she was missing. And what made her wake up just in time to see her rescuers?

“Someone is watching over her, not only during that 250-foot plunge, but during the whole seven day she was down there,” said Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal.