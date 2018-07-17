TRUCKEE (CBS SF) – A small plane with three people onboard suffered engine problems shortly after take-off from the Truckee-Tahoe Airport Tuesday morning and crashed in a wooded area near Truckee, authorities said.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said Cal Fire has told his agency that the three people have suffered serious injuries with at least one transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The single engine Navion-B crashed on the west side of Highway 267 near Mercer Flats shortly before 7:40 a.m., the FAA spokesman said. The pilot was attempting to return to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport at the time of the crash.

No fire was reported at the scene of the crash.

Gregor did not know where the plane was heading at the time of the crash.