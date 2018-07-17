SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Tour buses will soon be banned from a popular tourist attraction in San Francisco after a vote by the SFMTA Board.

Fans will have to find another way to get to the home made famous by the television sitcom “Full House.”

On Tuesday, there was been a steady stream of tourists visiting the home on Broderick Street.

But soon, those tourists will have to make the pilgrimage on foot or by car or cab.

The SFMTA Board of Directors voted Tuesday afternoon to ban tour buses from one block of Broderick between Pine and Bush because of the heavy traffic. Local residents also complained about visitors double parking when they stopped to take pictures.

It’s the home used as the establishing shot for the Tanner family’s Victorian in “Full House” as well as the reboot of the show that started in 2016.

The producer who created the show bought the home for more than $4 million in 2016.

One tourist KPIX 5 spoke with said they understand the concerns about bus traffic.

“I think that’s a good thing, because the buses can be loud and stuff,” said John Kushner, a tourist visiting from Philadelphia. “But people should be able to come and congregate and look at the place. I’m okay with it.”

This is not the first “Full House” tourist destination to be under a bus ban. Alamo Square is under a similar restriction, though the “Painted Ladies” were an attraction for visitors long before .

The ban affects vehicles with nine or more seats from travelling on the block.