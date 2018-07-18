Surveillance image shows a man on the ground surrounded by a group of people who are kicking him. (Berkeley Police Dept.)

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — An elderly man walking along a Berkeley sidewalk is recovering after being set upon by a group of young men and brutally kicked multiple times in an attack caught on security cameras.

On Wednesday, Berkeley police released videos of the July 6th attack in hopes of getting help in identifying the suspects.

Berkeley police said a 72-year-old resident was walking along Martin Luther King Jr. Way between University Ave. and Addison St. at 3:30 a.m. when six to eight men approached him from behind without warning.

Surveillance video shows one attacker hitting the man with a sucker punch, sending him to the ground. The group then begins to repeatedly kick the man in the head as he lies on the ground.

The victim was seriously injured in the attack and was treated at a hospital. He has since been released, police said.

Police could only describe the suspects as a group of African American males in their late teens to early 20s, last seen fleeing the area in a newer model silver or white minivan, possibly a Nissan Quest.

Berkeley police urged anyone with any information about the attack to contact them at 513-981-5741.